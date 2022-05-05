Global equity markets heaved a sigh of relief after the US Federal Reserve raised key interest rates by 50 basis points (bps), lower than the 75bps hike feared by investors. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

Post the meeting, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said central bank officials are not actively considering a 75bps rate hike at coming monetary policy meetings. In reaction, the US equity market saw a relief rally on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Asian equity markets opened on mixed, with many key indices starting the day on a positive note.

Nonetheless, with inflation wreaking a havoc and global central banks determined to tame it, equity markets have to get used to more and quicker rate hikes.

According to James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, the possibility of a 75bps hike at the June meeting is still open.

Interestingly, the Reserve Bank of India, in an off-cycle policy meeting, stunned the market with a 40bps repo rate hike and 50bps cash reserve ratio increases on Wednesday, ahead of the US Fed's decision.

Note that this is RBI's first-rate action since May’20. With that, many economists have revised their exit repo rate estimate higher. For instance, Shilan Shah, senior India economist at Capital Economics Ltd expects the repo rate to end this year at 5.65%, and rise to 6.15% in 2023. "That would take the repo rate 100bp above its level immediately prior to the pandemic," he said in a report on 4 May.

Interestingly, on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia, raised interest rate by 25bps, higher than the widely anticipated 15bps increase. Note that the Bank of England is scheduled to meet on Thursday and is expected a raise rates by 25bps. This would be the central bank's fourth rate hike since December 2021 in its attempt to flight inflation.