Equity, bond markets react positively to RBI’s MPC outcome
Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports led the gains, rising 13.13% and 9.01%, respectively at the Nifty, while other group stocks such as Adani Transmission, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar gained up to 5%.
Markets added to the gains on Wednesday, on smaller and expected rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India as well as favourable global cues and continued rebound in Adani stocks. Nifty ended with gains of 0.85% on Wednesday while Sensex gained 0.63%.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×