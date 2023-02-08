Equity, bond markets react positively to RBI’s MPC outcome

With Repo Rate anchored at 6.5%, benchmark 10-year IGB yield is expected to trade in a range of 7.25 to 7.5% in the medium-term as per Edelweiss Mutual Fund. The fund house expects sovereign yield curve to steepen in FY24 amid demand-supply dynamic on the long-end. Credit spreads are also expected to widen gradually in FY24 amid continued growth in credit off-take and adverse liquidity conditions in global markets for fund raising.