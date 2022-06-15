Equity investors are fast losing hope as recession fears tighten grip3 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 10:12 AM IST
- Fears of stagflation are at the highest since the 2008 financial crisis, while global growth optimism has sunk to a record low
Listen to this article
Lately, inflation prints have been bearers of bad tidings, especially for equity investors. Adding to the already gloomy mood is the recent global fund managers survey by BofA Securities, which highlights that hopes of a Fed pause are shattering.