Equity investors are fast losing hope as recession fears tighten grip

The June fund manager survey acknowledged that the US stock market has officially entered a bear market. This means that global equity investors should brace for more volatility, which is a key characteristic of a bear market. "Although the S&P 500 index reached bear market territory (that is, a drop of 20% or more from a recent peak) in mid-June, many of its underlying stocks had been in bear markets for a while," analysts at financial services company Charles Schwab Corporation.