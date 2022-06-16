Inflation prints have been bearers of bad tidings lately. Fears of stagflation are the most since the 2008 financial crisis and global growth optimism is at a record low, showed BofA Securities’ June global fund manager survey. Not surprisingly, expectations of global corporate profits also fell to 2008 levels. Such big lows in profit expectations occurred at other Wall Street crisis moments such as Lehman bankruptcy and covid, said the BofA survey.

The bloodbath in global equities mirrors the panic among equity investors. Fear gauges, the CBOE volatility index (VIX) and India NSE VIX, are up around 90% and 37%, respectively, so far this year.

At the centre of all this is the US Federal Reserve and speculation on how far it will go to tame inflation. The two-day Fed meeting ends on 15 June. Rate hike expectations largely range from 50-75 basis points (bps) and there are also some murmurs of a 100 bps rate increase.

The worry is that the Fed may go faster on rate hikes than previously anticipated, thus raising the risk of a recession. Also, the Fed’s quantitative tightening programme would pull the plug on excess liquidity in the system, which is another negative for equities.

View Full Image Satish Kumar/Mint

Against this backdrop, Lance Roberts, chief portfolio strategist at RIA Advisors, is worried about severe global economic repercussions. “When the Fed reduced its balance sheet in 2018, it ran at a pace of $30 billion monthly with very low inflation. Starting this month, the Fed will be ramping up that reduction to three times the previous run rate, with inflation at nearly 9%," he said in his report on 14 June.

Further, Roberts cautioned that while the Fed believes they can achieve this reduction without disrupting the equity markets or causing an economic contraction, history suggests otherwise. “Between soaring inflation, falling wages, slowing economic growth, and a Fed bent on tightening monetary policy, there is a storm on the horizon," he said.

Besides, other central banks tend to follow the pace of monetary policy tightening by the US Fed. If the emerging market (EM) central banks fail to catch up, they will face the wrath of foreign investors. Without rate hikes, investing in EMs would be a less attractive option for foreign investors.

“The emerging narrative for the Fed will create considerable pressure on Asian central banks to accelerate their rate hikes, especially in the context of recent portfolio investment outflows across the region," Duncan Tan, rates strategist, Asia, at DBS Bank, wrote in his research note on 15 June. Tan is of the view that Asia central banks’ reaction would go beyond focusing on domestic growth and inflation considerations and extend to financial stability and outflows risks. In India, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold stocks worth $25.3 billion this year. However, domestic institutional investors have been on a buying spree, offering some cushion to Indian equities amid global turmoil. That said, elevated inflation remains a pain point for the Reserve Bank of India and corporates facing margin pressures.

“We expect some more (earnings) downgrades in sectors including metals and FMCG, where companies are in the process of passing it on. The Street is expecting Nifty EPS (earnings per share) to grow by 18% in FY23, which is likely to moderate to 13-14%," said Sahil Kapoor, head of products and market strategist at DSP Investment Managers.

Meanwhile, MSCI India trades at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of around 17x, a premium to MSCI Asia Ex-Japan’s 11x, showed Bloomberg data. India’s valuations have moderated from historical peaks but are still not cheap compared to Asian peers.