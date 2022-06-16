Equity investors are staring at a storm3 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 12:16 AM IST
- Investors worry that a faster-than-anticipated rate hike by the Fed will raise the risk of recession
Inflation prints have been bearers of bad tidings lately. Fears of stagflation are the most since the 2008 financial crisis and global growth optimism is at a record low, showed BofA Securities’ June global fund manager survey. Not surprisingly, expectations of global corporate profits also fell to 2008 levels. Such big lows in profit expectations occurred at other Wall Street crisis moments such as Lehman bankruptcy and covid, said the BofA survey.