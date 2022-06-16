Equity investors are staring at a storm

“The emerging narrative for the Fed will create considerable pressure on Asian central banks to accelerate their rate hikes, especially in the context of recent portfolio investment outflows across the region," Duncan Tan, rates strategist, Asia, at DBS Bank, wrote in his research note on 15 June. Tan is of the view that Asia central banks’ reaction would go beyond focusing on domestic growth and inflation considerations and extend to financial stability and outflows risks. In India, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold stocks worth $25.3 billion this year. However, domestic institutional investors have been on a buying spree, offering some cushion to Indian equities amid global turmoil. That said, elevated inflation remains a pain point for the Reserve Bank of India and corporates facing margin pressures.