Equity investors still fence-sitting

In this backdrop, India’s valuation premium to Asian peers is concerning. Although the gap has narrowed, India remains an expensive bet. “With China reopening, India has underperformed recently, but India’s valuation premium compared to Asia ex-Japan peers is still higher than historical average. At one-year forward PE Indian equities are trading at 18.5x, at premium to the last 10-year average of 16x," said Kunal Vora, head of India equity research at BNP Paribas. And this does not bode well for foreign fund flows. FIIs were net sellers in Indian equities in CY22 and that has not changed so far.