Equity MF flows hit one-year high in March1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 09:22 PM IST
Monthly SIP flows have stayed consistently above the ₹13,000 crore mark since October. Investor money flowed into thematic funds, dividend yield funds and ELSS in equity-oriented schemes of MFs.
MUMBAI : Equity mutual funds recorded net inflows of ₹20,534.21 crore in March, the highest monthly inflows in a year, driven by record investor contributions through the popular systematic investment (SIP) plan.
