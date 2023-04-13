MUMBAI : Equity mutual funds recorded net inflows of ₹20,534.21 crore in March, the highest monthly inflows in a year, driven by record investor contributions through the popular systematic investment (SIP) plan.

Last month’s figure was the highest since March 2022 that saw net inflows of ₹28463.49 crore. This enabled the bellwether Nifty to recover from a crucial support of 16,828 points on 20 March to close 2.2% higher at 17,205 by the month-end. SIP contributions hit a record high of ₹14,276.06 crore in March.

“SIP inflows continue to soar, breaking the record on a month-on-month basis—it would not be an overkill to say that the retail investor is the hero of the markets," said N. S. Venkatesh, chief executive at Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Monthly SIP flows have stayed consistently above the ₹13,000 crore mark since October.

Investor money flowed into thematic funds, dividend yield funds and ELSS in equity-oriented schemes of MFs. Debt funds witnessed outflows of ₹56,884.13 crore, a six-month high, with corporates withdrawing money to meet advance tax payments and banks seeking to deploy capital more effectively. The outflows from debt funds would have been higher had it not been for the amended Finance Bill removing long-term capital gains and indexation benefits from debt mutual funds effective 1 April. The bill was passed on 24 March and resulted in investors ploughing around ₹31000 crore into corporate bond fund, banking and PSU fund, long duration fund, medium to long duration funds and gilt funds, among others in the last week of March.

Venkatesh said investors opted for certain debt schemes with the aim of deploying their money at a time they expect the interest rate cycle to have peaked. When rates peak, bond prices tend to rise.

For FY23, mutual funds’ net assets under management grew by ₹1.85 trn to ₹39.42 trn with 4 million new investors hopping on to the mutual fund bandwagon. To be sure, AUM growth was sharply slower than ₹6.14 trn seen by the end of FY22. In FY22, the number of new investors added was also higher at 10.9 million.

Venkatesh attributed this to the huge volatility last fiscal, during which the Nifty gyrated 24% between a low of 15183.and a record high of 18887.6.

Of the ₹39.42 trn net AUM, retail AUM, across equity, hybrid and solutions oriented schemes, stood at ₹20.34 trn. MF folios reached an all-time high of 14.57 crore as of March-end with retail MF folios at 116.5 million, which was also the highest.

Interestingly, the count of women investors from the top 30 and beyond 30 cities in MFs rose to about 7.44 million in December 2022 from about 6.38 million a year ago. Their count has grown by almost 60% since December 2019.

