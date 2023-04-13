Equity MF flows hit one-year high in March

Investor money flowed into thematic funds, dividend yield funds and ELSS in equity-oriented schemes of MFs. Debt funds witnessed outflows of ₹56,884.13 crore, a six-month high, with corporates withdrawing money to meet advance tax payments and banks seeking to deploy capital more effectively. The outflows from debt funds would have been higher had it not been for the amended Finance Bill removing long-term capital gains and indexation benefits from debt mutual funds effective 1 April. The bill was passed on 24 March and resulted in investors ploughing around ₹31000 crore into corporate bond fund, banking and PSU fund, long duration fund, medium to long duration funds and gilt funds, among others in the last week of March.