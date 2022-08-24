The worrying drop in rural demand

“After two consecutive failed festive seasons, how this year’s festive demand pans out and the participation of the rural economy in that, is crucial," said Jitendra Gohil, head of India equity research, Credit Suisse Wealth Management, India. Not only has kharif sowing declined on a year-on-year basis so far, but Rabi crops were also impacted by the heat wave. So, on the macro level, if rice prices continue to head north, it would keep inflation high, he warned.