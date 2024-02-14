Markets
Escorts Kubota’s outlook hinges on tractor demand
Summary
- The company expects volume in the domestic tractor industry to fall by 6-7% in FY24. Export markets also remain dull thanks to recessionary concerns in Europe, and the company’s launch in the US has been delayed to FY26.
Escorts Kubota Ltd’s results for the three months to December (Q3FY24) caused broking firms to cut earnings estimates. Earnings were slightly below expectations, and the company’s outlook was nothing to write home about.
