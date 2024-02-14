Escorts Kubota’s outlook hinges on tractor demand

In the construction equipment segment, the company's management fears that potential changes to emission norms and a decrease in infrastructure spending after the Lok Sabha election could affect revenue. Shareholders and aspiring investors should therefore closely monitor the 2024 election and subsequent policy changes. Adopting a cautious approach and awaiting Q4 results might be a judicious move. Ultimately, it depends on how well Escorts can optimise its operating leverage and how efficiently its association with Kubota improves its distribution and reach.