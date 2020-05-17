However, the complete lockdown from April and its impact on supply chain and demand will hurt June quarter performance. But, analysts and industry reckon that the tractor and farm equipment sales dip will be least in FY21 among all automotive segments in India. That said, competition is rising in tractors. Although Escorts will soon start production under its joint venture with Japan’s Kubota Corporation, analysts pointed out that it lost about 193 bps market share y-o-y during the quarter.