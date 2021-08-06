Shares of tractor maker Escorts Ltd have declined by around 20% from their 52-week high in February 2021 on the National Stock Exchange. As such, valuations are not demanding. The stock currently trades at almost 13 times estimated earnings for financial year 2023, based on Bloomberg data.

However, from a near-term perspective, triggers for the stock to outperform appear few and far between. For one, the growth outlook isn’t too exciting. As analysts from HDFC Securities Ltd said in a report on 6 August, “Despite better-than-expected Q1FY22 sales, the management is guiding for single-digit growth of 5-6%, implying that residual sales growth will be flat from here on." The broker further added, “Currently, the industry inventory levels are elevated at 45-50 days. Our estimates over FY22-24E are largely unchanged."

For the June quarter (Q1FY22), standalone revenues have increased robustly by as much as 57% year-on-year to Rs1671 crore, helped by the favourable base. Note that revenues had declined by 25% in Q1FY21, as the first covid-19 lockdown had a severe impact on the performance. Even so, better-than-expected realizations for the agri and construction equipment segments, also helped this time around.

Escorts’ tractor sales volume rose by 42.9% year-on-year to 25935 units, but they are 20% lower compared to the March quarter.

Construction equipment sales volume more than doubled year-on-year (up 159%), but were down 62% sequentially. The construction equipment segment posted a loss at the Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) level, though lower on a year-on-year basis.

Overall, at the Ebitda level, margins have expanded by 269 basis points (bps) to 13.9%, although they are 164 bps lower versus the March quarter. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization; a key measure of profitability for companies. One basis point is 0.01%. Sequential margin drop can be attributed to the impact of the second covid wave and higher input costs.

Going ahead, in general, the subdued outlook and business conditions may well keep sentiments muted for the Escorts stock. “Despite double-digit growth in Construction Equipment and Railways, we expect overall revenue/ Ebitda growth to be in single digits over FY21-24E, owing to weakness in the Agri (Tractors) segment," said analysts from Emkay Global Financial Services in a report on 6 August. The broker points out, “ROE (return on equity) is likely to contract from 20% in FY21 to 15% in FY24E due to lower asset turnover."

