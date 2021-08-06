Escorts’ Q1 is fine, but subdued outlook to weigh on sentiments for stock

However, from a near-term perspective, triggers for the stock to outperform appear few and far between. For one, the growth outlook isn’t too exciting. As analysts from HDFC Securities Ltd said in a report on 6 August, “Despite better-than-expected Q1FY22 sales, the management is guiding for single-digit growth of 5-6%, implying that residual sales growth will be flat from here on." The broker further added, “Currently, the industry inventory levels are elevated at 45-50 days. Our estimates over FY22-24E are largely unchanged."

