Escorts reaps a good harvest in Q2 as rural demand remains healthy

MUMBAI: A look at tractor sales points to encouraging signs of economic recovery following the lifting of lockdown curb. Escorts Ltd’s tractor volumes jumped nearly 24% year-on-year in the quarter ended September (Q2). Sales were also higher sequentially. Investors seemed pleased with the results, with shares gaining about 2%. The stock has more than doubled in 2020 so far.

Revenues also accelerated in the second quarter. A 25% year-on-year revenue growth was ahead of the Street’s expectations of 15%, as per Bloomberg estimates. A good monsoon season and expectations of a robust harvest drove volumes and revenues. Notably, the replacement cycle for tractors is trending lower, and stands at about 7-8 years now. In fact, replacement demand accounts for 45-55% of sales.

But the marginal decline in the tractor market share is a cause of concern. Domestic market share stood at about 9.8% compared to the 11.2% in the year-ago period.

That said, Escorts’ cost reduction plans, announced in the last quarter, seem to be well on track. Operating metrics showed a sharp improvement in Q2, thanks to lower promotion and staff expenses. Ebitda improved about 135% y-o-y, which is quite a step ahead of the Street’s expectations. Overall, Ebitda margins improved 878 basis points in Q2 to about 18.3%. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

The stock has raced up sharply in the past few months, which seems to suggest that part of the good growth is already priced in. The stock’s price-earnings multiple of about 24 on its trailing 12-month earnings is quite steep for a tractor company. Of earnings growth could persist during the coming busy season on improving rural demand, say analysts, and that is likely to support valuations.

