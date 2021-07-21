ESG investing gains momentum globally, US leads with highest share of SRI assets

US had the highest share of 48.4% of global SRI assets at the start of 2020, up from 39.1% in 2018. On the other hand, Europe’s share dropped to 34.0% in 2020 from 45.9% in 2018. US and Europe together continued to represent more than 80% of global SRI assets; while the proportion of SRI assets in Japan, Canada and Australasia remained relatively unchanged over the past two years, showed the GSIA report.