ESG theme for stocks to accelerate in 2022

However, there are challenges because of the lack of standardization of reporting. On average, just 5% of stocks in Asia report metrics on emissions compared with 66% in the US and 78% in Europe, showed BofA’s research. Globally, market regulators are addressing the lack of standardization through policy implementation. In Europe, the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation makes it mandatory for companies to make ESG disclosures. In India, the top 1,000 listed companies by market cap will have to mandatorily file the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) from FY23. BRSR is aimed at ensuring quantitative and standardized disclosures on ESG parameters, facilitating comparability across industries and should enable people to make better investment decisions. How efficiently companies are able to meet their ESG targets and the reporting standards remains to be seen. Making one’s business model sustainable requires investments in new technologies or manufacturing processes, which could weigh on near-term operating cash flows and profits. However, the stock markets are likely to reward such moves.