ESG to fetch top dollar, but there are shades of grey

Last week, when Zomato Ltd kicked off its roadshows for its initial public offering, its ESG measures featured as a prominent slide in its presentation. India’s largest company, Reliance Industries Ltd, said recently it will invest ₹75,000 crore in green energy projects. Analysts said this will help improve its ESG score, as it will partly offset the overhang of the oil business. Elsewhere, India’s largest cement firm, Ultratech Cement Ltd, aims to cut its carbon emissions by 27% by 2032 and raise the share of green energy in its total power consumption. Even as companies have increased their thrust on ESG, experts say these are still early days, and investors will need to carefully evaluate how valuations will be impacted by ESG disclosures.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}