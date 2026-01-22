Eternal dilemma: Is Blinkit’s Q3 profit a turning point or a one-quarter wonder?
While Blinkit’s small profit of ₹4 crore in the December quarter is certainly good news for Eternal’s shareholders, two factors could hamper its profitability going forward.
Eternal Ltd’s December quarter (Q3FY26) results were encouraging on many counts. Adjusted Ebitda (before employee stock options and after lease rentals) soared by 63% sequentially to ₹364 crore, mainly led by quick commerce business Blinkit, which clocked a small profit of ₹4 crore versus a loss of ₹156 crore in Q2. This is a significant achievement, given that it has largely shifted to an owned-inventory-led model from a marketplace for third-party sellers since Q2. Notably, almost 90% of net order value (NOV) came from owned inventory versus 80% in Q2.