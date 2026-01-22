Eternal dilemma: Is Blinkit’s Q3 profit a turning point or a one-quarter wonder?

Eternal Ltd’s December quarter (Q3FY26) results were encouraging on many counts. Adjusted Ebitda (before employee stock options and after lease rentals) soared by 63% sequentially to ₹364 crore, mainly led by quick commerce business Blinkit, which clocked a small profit of ₹4 crore versus a loss of ₹156 crore in Q2. This is a significant achievement, given that it has largely shifted to an owned-inventory-led model from a marketplace for third-party sellers since Q2. Notably, almost 90% of net order value (NOV) came from owned inventory versus 80% in Q2.