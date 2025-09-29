Should investors ignore noise around Eternal’s soaring mcap?
The market's enthusiasm for Eternal hinges on the performance of its quick commerce unit, Blinkit.
Eternal (earlier Zomato) is ranked in the top 25 and top 15 firms among Nifty 50 companies in terms of total market capitalization (mcap) and free float mcap. Ranking in terms of free float mcap is higher, leading to more weightage in Nifty 50, as non-promoter shareholding is at 73%. Eternal stock price surged 30% in the last two months, driven by upbeat management outlook on its quick commerce arm Blinkit in the Q1FY26 call. If a soaring mcap is not supported by strong fundamentals—in this case, success in quick commerce—it can mean inflated and unsustainable valuation.