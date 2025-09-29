For the sake of simplicity, let’s consider Blinkit’s valuation based on mcap/sales metric. In the Q1FY26 earnings update, Blinkit stated that its target for store count has been shifted upward to 3,000 stores in future from 2,000 stores. Based on conservative assumptions, assuming that the average net order value (NOV is after deducting discounts from gross order value), or sales remain at ₹7 lakh per store per day as was the case in Q1FY26, and only 2,000 stores come up instead of 3,000, it could mean annual revenue of ₹50,000 crore by FY27. Still, Blinkit is available at almost the same valuation as D’Mart at mcap / sales of 3.8 times for FY27, based on Bloomberg consensus estimate.