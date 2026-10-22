Eternal's growth engines are firing, as it doubles down on Blinkit expansion

Eternal usually brings some or the other exciting ingredient to the table. This time, while announcing its September quarter (Q2FY27) earnings, it spoke of launching a privacy-focused AI assistant, ‘dark.ai’. The assistant would use fine-tuned frontier open-weight models and run on Eternal’s own infrastructure with end-to-end encryption. Investors will closely assess how significant this could become after launch.
“We believe user adoption, independently verifiable privacy architecture, benchmarked model quality, and inference economics will determine whether dark.ai develops into a meaningful platform opportunity,” said Jefferies India’s analysts.