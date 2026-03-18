Eternal: Zomato turf intact, but Blinkit may face a new threat

The other reason could be agentic AI—an artificial intelligence system that can perform tasks that human agents can do. For instance, a customer may not have the time to check and compare prices, delivery timelines of a particular product available on various platforms such as Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto. Agentic AI might be able to compare prices and delivery timelines of the product on multiple platforms, and even place the order on behalf of the user.