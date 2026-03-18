Eternal Ltd’s stock fell for 18 consecutive sessions till Friday, losing nearly a quarter of its value to ₹216. It is rare for a Nifty50 index constituent to have such a long losing streak.
Eternal: Zomato turf intact, but Blinkit may face a new threat
SummaryEternal investors may be tempted to buy into the stock as valuations have come off, but they need to watch out for potential threats amid high risk from e-commerce companies entering the quick-commerce space
Eternal Ltd’s stock fell for 18 consecutive sessions till Friday, losing nearly a quarter of its value to ₹216. It is rare for a Nifty50 index constituent to have such a long losing streak.
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