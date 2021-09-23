Ethanol blending, exports sweeten sugar producers’ prospects

What’s more is that government policies on promoting ethanol production and blending it with auto fuels have meant more diversion of sugar to produce ethanol, encouraging firms to ramp up ethanol capacities. Ethanol and exports have both helped to contain the impact of surplus on prices. Globally, sugar prices are hovering at multi-year highs. Unfavourable climatic conditions in large sugar-producing countries such as Thailand has led to lower production, point out analysts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}