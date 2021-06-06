While a favourable commodity cycle and rising international sugar prices helped drive investor sentiments, higher diversion of sugarcane to ethanol production has significantly improved prospects of sugar producers.

The sugar year 2021 (SY21) started with domestic production expected to outpace demand by a wide margin. Sugarcane acreage in key producing states remained strong thanks to a good monsoon. The sugar year starts on 1 October and ends on 30 September.

What’s more, rising sugar prices in international markets after sugarcane crop was impacted in Thailand and Brazil lent support to domestic sugar prices. However, the bigger impetus continues to be provided by the government’s focus on incentivizing ethanol production and pushing for higher blending with auto fuels. This has increased the diversion of sugarcane towards molasses for ethanol production.

Leading sugar manufacturers, including Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, which has a strong balance sheet, have remained in the spotlight for investors. The stock has gained 2.8 times over the past year.

The firm’s Q4 performance reflected the benefits from the above factors. Its operating profit surged 38% year-on-year, led by higher distillery sales volumes and realizations. Sugar realizations were at ₹32.1 per kg, up from ₹28.3 in the year-ago quarter, as per analysts. Sugar volumes declined by more than half due to lower production and diversion of cane for ethanol production. The company also did not resort much to exports. Distillery volumes increased 11.5% on account of higher ethanol production via B-heavy molasses. Realizations improved with an increase in B-heavy ethanol prices.

“With the prevailing sugar and B-heavy and sugarcane juice ethanol prices, it is profitable to maximize B-heavy and sugarcane juice ethanol sales," said analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd in a note.

The company has diverted 65% of sugarcane in FY21 (vs 32% in FY20) to B-heavy molasses production, shows JM Financial Institutional equity research data. This reduces its dependence on export subsidy while reducing working capital, said analysts at JM Financial.

The company is betting big on distillery capacities. It is setting up a 320,000 litres per day capacity, which will be commissioned in December 2022. This will produce ethanol from sugarcane juice and grain taking the annual capacity to 300 million litres.

Analysts at ICICI Securities expect B-heavy proportion to increase to 80% in the next crushing season. Distillery volumes are expected to rise to 180 million litres and 230 million litres in FY22 and FY23, respectively, which would result in distillery revenue to grow at a compounded annual rate of 25.4% in FY21-23.

