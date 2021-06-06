Ethanol sales momentum drives Balrampur Chini Mills’ prospects

The firm’s Q4 performance reflected the benefits from the above factors. Its operating profit surged 38% year-on-year, led by higher distillery sales volumes and realizations. Sugar realizations were at ₹32.1 per kg, up from ₹28.3 in the year-ago quarter, as per analysts. Sugar volumes declined by more than half due to lower production and diversion of cane for ethanol production. The company also did not resort much to exports. Distillery volumes increased 11.5% on account of higher ethanol production via B-heavy molasses. Realizations improved with an increase in B-heavy ethanol prices.