Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  E-two wheeler firms pin hopes on government support in 2024

E-two wheeler firms pin hopes on government support in 2024

Vineetha Sampath

  • E-2W’s share in two-wheeler sales rose by just 94 basis points year-on-year to 5% so far this calendar year, as per Vahan

E-2W businesses are currently margin-dilutive. Only with increasing scale, can operating leverage kick in and help boost margins. (Photo: HT)

Adoption of electric two-wheelers (e-2W) took a backseat in the Indian market in 2023. E-2W’s share in two-wheeler sales rose by just 94 basis points year-on-year to 5% so far this calendar year, as per Vahan. For perspective, it had grown by nearly 300 basis points in 2022 to 4%.

Adoption of electric two-wheelers (e-2W) took a backseat in the Indian market in 2023. E-2W’s share in two-wheeler sales rose by just 94 basis points year-on-year to 5% so far this calendar year, as per Vahan. For perspective, it had grown by nearly 300 basis points in 2022 to 4%.

Sure, 2023 kick-started on a strong note with penetration levels reaching 6% in March and 7% in May. But the drop in FAME II subsidies by the government played spoilsport, driving prices of e-2Ws up.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Sure, 2023 kick-started on a strong note with penetration levels reaching 6% in March and 7% in May. But the drop in FAME II subsidies by the government played spoilsport, driving prices of e-2Ws up.

FAME refers to faster adoption and manufacturing of (hybrid and) electric vehicles. Since 1 June, the per kilowatt hour incentive was reduced by 5,000, while the subsidy cap was slashed to 15% of ex-factory price of a vehicle from the earlier 40%. Small wonder, the share of e-2Ws has been in the range of just 3.5-5% from June to November.

Here, Ola Electric continues to lead the e-2W segment with a market share of almost 33% in November, followed by TVS Motor Co. at 21%. Bajaj Auto’s share stood at 13%, while Hero MotoCorp was at a mere 3%.

Considering this, the pace of increase in the share of e-2Ws in 2024 needs monitoring.

“With FAME-II on the verge of exhaustion, the next steps by the government to accelerate e-2W adoption hold crucial. The subsidies need to be reinstated to a certain extent for e-2W penetration to pick up," Aniket Mhatre, an analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

To be sure, e-2W businesses are currently margin-dilutive. Only with increasing scale, can operating leverage kick in and help boost margins.

“The Herfindahl–Hirschman Index, or HHI, a measure of market concentration, for e-2Ws has risen from 1,200-1,330 in FY22-23 to about 1,820 in October-November," said a Jefferies India report dated 14 December.

A region with an HHI below 1,500 is considered a competitive market, whereas an HHI of 1,500-2,500 is viewed as moderately concentrated.

The HHI is converging with internal combustion engines and that should alleviate concerns on long-term profitability, added Jefferies.

For now, investors are sitting on handsome gains. The shares of Bajaj Auto, TVS and Hero are up by about 74%, 86% and 42%, respectively, so far in 2023. Besides company-specific factors, an improving volume performance has been aiding investor sentiments.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vineetha Sampath

Vineetha Sampath is a chartered accountant and is experienced in the field of research analysis. She joined Mint's Mark to Market team recently and this is her first stint in journalism.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.