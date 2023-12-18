E-two wheeler firms pin hopes on government support in 2024

FAME refers to faster adoption and manufacturing of (hybrid and) electric vehicles. Since 1 June, the per kilowatt hour incentive was reduced by ₹5,000, while the subsidy cap was slashed to 15% of ex-factory price of a vehicle from the earlier 40%. Small wonder, the share of e-2Ws has been in the range of just 3.5-5% from June to November.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}