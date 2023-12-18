E-two wheeler firms pin hopes on government support in 2024

Adoption of electric two-wheelers (e-2W) took a backseat in the Indian market in 2023. E-2W’s share in two-wheeler sales rose by just 94 basis points year-on-year to 5% so far this calendar year, as per Vahan. For perspective, it had grown by nearly 300 basis points in 2022 to 4%.
Sure, 2023 kick-started on a strong note with penetration levels reaching 6% in March and 7% in May. But the drop in FAME II subsidies by the government played spoilsport, driving prices of e-2Ws up.
FAME refers to faster adoption and manufacturing of (hybrid and) electric vehicles. Since 1 June, the per kilowatt hour incentive was reduced by ₹5,000, while the subsidy cap was slashed to 15% of ex-factory price of a vehicle from the earlier 40%. Small wonder, the share of e-2Ws has been in the range of just 3.5-5% from June to November.
Here, Ola Electric continues to lead the e-2W segment with a market share of almost 33% in November, followed by TVS Motor Co. at 21%. Bajaj Auto’s share stood at 13%, while Hero MotoCorp was at a mere 3%.
Considering this, the pace of increase in the share of e-2Ws in 2024 needs monitoring.
“With FAME-II on the verge of exhaustion, the next steps by the government to accelerate e-2W adoption hold crucial. The subsidies need to be reinstated to a certain extent for e-2W penetration to pick up," Aniket Mhatre, an analyst at HDFC Securities, said.
To be sure, e-2W businesses are currently margin-dilutive. Only with increasing scale, can operating leverage kick in and help boost margins.
“The Herfindahl–Hirschman Index, or HHI, a measure of market concentration, for e-2Ws has risen from 1,200-1,330 in FY22-23 to about 1,820 in October-November," said a Jefferies India report dated 14 December.
A region with an HHI below 1,500 is considered a competitive market, whereas an HHI of 1,500-2,500 is viewed as moderately concentrated.
The HHI is converging with internal combustion engines and that should alleviate concerns on long-term profitability, added Jefferies.
For now, investors are sitting on handsome gains. The shares of Bajaj Auto, TVS and Hero are up by about 74%, 86% and 42%, respectively, so far in 2023. Besides company-specific factors, an improving volume performance has been aiding investor sentiments.