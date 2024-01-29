Markets
Europe business to continue to dent Tata Steel’s earnings
Summary
- The December quarter (Q3FY24) results show Tata Steel’s European operations continue to make losses. In Q3, loss at the Ebitda level rose to about ₹2,872 crore, the highest in the past five quarters
The year 2024 has started on a dismal note for investors of Tata Steel, whose stock has already fallen by 4% so far.
