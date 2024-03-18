EV policy could intensify competition in the long run
Summary
- While the policy opens the door for companies such as Tesla and Vinfast, competition will escalate only once manufacturing starts in India.
The government’s move to promote India as a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles (EVs) comes at the right time, with the automobile industry already looking to shift towards electrification. The EV policy for passenger vehicles is designed to draw investments by global automakers. If it plays out as expected, it will accelerate EV adoption in India. For perspective, the share of EVs in the passenger vehicle segment stood at less than 2% in February, according to Vahan.