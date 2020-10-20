Even a likely bullet train order struggles to move the L&T stock

The Larsen & Toubro stock showed some signs of life on Tuesday after it emerged as the lowest cost bidder for the construction of a 237 km length of viaduct of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project. The company’s shares rose about 3% intra-day and was the fifth largest traded stock by value on the NSE. But by the end of the day, the stock’s gains stood at just 1.7%, suggesting some investors used the opportunity to exit the stock.

The L&T stock has been underperforming considerably and is down about 30% year-till-date, compared to a 2.2% decline in the Nifty 50 index. One of the main quibbles of investors has been the company’s large investments in non-core businesses. Analysts at Jefferies point out that sine FY05, L&T has invested 30% of its cash flows in businesses outside the core engineering and construction business. With the sale of the switchgears business to Schneider and given talks of the sale of its asset management business, hopes are rising of an improvement in return ratios.

But the fact that the stock is refusing to budge suggests investors would rather play it safe than sorry. Put another way, L&T has a lot to do to regain investor confidence.

Coming back to the bullet train order, this can alleviate some concerns on L&T’s dwindling order inflows. Lately, the Street has been pencilling in a sizeable drop in order book for L&T, as private and public sector capital expenditures have been slowing.

“Highspeed rail order finalisation in favour of L&T holds significant as this will catapult the order inflow for the first half FY21 to ₹80000 crore (8% lower y-o-y) and help L&T to restrict the order inflow decline in FY21 to mid-single digit with flattish order inflow in the second half," said analysts at Antique Stock Broking in a client note.

Meanwhile, L&T’s target to boost return on equity to 18% by FY21 is pushed further down the road. “In two years' time, L&T should have surplus cash flows to reward shareholders as its non-core investments decline and working capital and execution normalise post a difficult FY21E. Management has not met its five-year target of 18% ROE by FY21E, but is hopeful of eventually getting there," noted Jefferies in a report.

While things may be improving gradually, L&T still has a long way to go, and investors seem tired by the pace of progress. Nevertheless, analysts maintain that the firm’s financials are at cyclical lows, while the price to book value is below the financial crisis.

“L&T is trading at 1.3 times consolidated price to book value for FY23 estimates, giving downside protection, as even in FY21 return on equity will be 10% and should recover to 14% in FY23," said analysts at Jefferies India.

