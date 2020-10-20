Even a likely bullet train order struggles to move the L&T stock

The L&T stock has been underperforming considerably and is down about 30% year-till-date, compared to a 2.2% decline in the Nifty 50 index. One of the main quibbles of investors has been the company’s large investments in non-core businesses. Analysts at Jefferies point out that sine FY05, L&T has invested 30% of its cash flows in businesses outside the core engineering and construction business. With the sale of the switchgears business to Schneider and given talks of the sale of its asset management business, hopes are rising of an improvement in return ratios.