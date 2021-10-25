NEW DELHI : The shares of listed multiplex companies PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd have been in focus from the last few trading sessions following the reopening of theatres in Maharashtra on 22 October. Maharashtra is the key growth driver for these companies with about 25-30% revenue contribution for Hindi content. It should be noted that states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Telangana are already operating at 100% occupancy.

While this development is a positive, the operating performance of both companies was weak in the September quarter. Inox's Ind-AS adjusted Ebitda loss stood at ₹64 crore in the September quarter and PVR's came in at ₹110 crore. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization. Paucity of content and prevailing occupancy caps weighed on their earnings, analysts said. Even though many production houses have announced their release schedules with a strong content pipeline, the rising competition from over-the-top (OTT) platforms remains strong.

For PVR, the quarterly loss run-rate has been contained even as the rise in cost has been disproportionately high compared with occupancies, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a report. "A strong movie pipeline and a fully operational network, despite some restrictions, should usher in a revival. However, advancement of OTT platforms, shrinking of the exclusive window to four weeks for cinemas, and recent capital raise could overplay on valuations," added the report.

It should be noted that PVR added 13 new screens in Q2FY22. Going ahead, while the management’s focus would be on completion of partly completed screens, incremental capital expenditure would depend on a business recovery.

"We upgrade PVR and Inox to Buy from Hold. However, our preference lies with the latter due to its relatively lower leverage. That said, although other factors are now falling in place after an interval of 15 months, delivery on the content front remains the key. We believe that it will take some time for the accrual of actual benefits of industry consolidation and full recovery to be reflected in the numbers, " analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd said in a report.

As for stock performance, so far in this calendar year, shares of PVR have risen 23%, underperforming the Inox stock which has rallied 43%.

