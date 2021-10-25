Even as theatres reopen, Q2 results point to some concerns for PVR and Inox

"We upgrade PVR and Inox to Buy from Hold. However, our preference lies with the latter due to its relatively lower leverage. That said, although other factors are now falling in place after an interval of 15 months, delivery on the content front remains the key. We believe that it will take some time for the accrual of actual benefits of industry consolidation and full recovery to be reflected in the numbers, " analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd said in a report.