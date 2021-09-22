When one of the world’s largest steel producing nations seems to be facing a real estate crisis, it is bound to upset or even topple the prospects of steelmakers worldwide. After all, the real estate sector is a key consumer of steel. No wonder, Indian steelmakers are caught in the crossfire of China’s Evergrande crisis.

Evergrande, China’s second-largest real estate firm, is on the verge of defaulting on repayments when its bonds come up for redemption later this week. Amid talks of a bailout from Beijing, global commodity prices have crashed. Prices of iron ore and other commodities have dropped on fears of falling demand from China. As such, demand for steel from China had been decelerating in June and July, but the same has been attributed to seasonality by analysts. A fall in global steel prices affects realizations and margins of Indian steelmakers. That explains the roughly 7% drop in the BSE metal index on Monday and the sharp fall in share prices of steel firms.

View Full Image Robust improvement

As the Evergrande debacle enfolds, investors of Indian steelmakers will remain on tenterhooks. That said, the impact is not as dire as was earlier feared. There are some factors that may help steel firms weather this storm.

Indian manufacturers in the ferrous and non-ferrous space have seen significant earnings gains over the past year led by strong realizations improvement. Domestic demand for steel still remains robust. For steel firms, the revival in construction activity after second wave curbs were removed is encouraging. What’s more is that once the monsoon season ends, activity is expected to further quicken, which bodes well for both demand and realizations. Notably, demand for flat products used in the manufacturing of automobiles and white goods have already remained robust and should improve with the opening up of the economy and festival season ahead. The upshot is that firms would see decent volume growth, said analysts.

“Indian steel manufacturers are well placed on growth with earnings outlook being driven by good domestic demand. The deleveraging spree has also improved their balance sheet position," said an analyst requesting anonymity.

Granted, there is the factor of falling steel prices. But prices are already near record highs, point out analysts. “There are obvious risks to steel prices, which globally are still at all-time highs and have not seen any meaningful correction (despite a sharp drop in iron ore prices)," analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd wrote in a note. While global steel prices may correct due to the fear of demand deceleration from China, they may not hurt steel companies overly.

Global iron ore prices have corrected from the highs of over $200 a tonne to close to $120 a tonne, a decline accentuated by the Evergrande crisis. Falling iron ore prices has prompted smelters to cut prices as well. Steelmakers benefit as iron ore is a raw material. Another positive is that steel firms have lightened their balance sheet leverage by paring debt over the past years. Operating margins of steel firms are near record highs now, which have improved cash flows. This makes it easier for firms to continue with their deleveraging.

Analysts say that as this strengthens the balance sheet, steel firms are better placed to weather the Evergrande crisis. “After sharp debt reduction in FY21, we estimate deleveraging to continue in FY22 given strong operating cash flows and gradual increase in capex," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in their 15 September note.

