Evergrande or not, steel firms are standing strong

Indian manufacturers in the ferrous and non-ferrous space have seen significant earnings gains over the past year led by strong realizations improvement. Domestic demand for steel still remains robust. For steel firms, the revival in construction activity after second wave curbs were removed is encouraging. What’s more is that once the monsoon season ends, activity is expected to further quicken, which bodes well for both demand and realizations. Notably, demand for flat products used in the manufacturing of automobiles and white goods have already remained robust and should improve with the opening up of the economy and festival season ahead. The upshot is that firms would see decent volume growth, said analysts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}