EVs pick up pace but ride ahead jerky3 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 09:22 PM IST
Higher fuel prices during the year led to an accelerated shift to e-2Ws. Fire accidents weighed on the rate of adoption. Nevertheless, the segment rose steadily,
Higher fuel prices during the year led to an accelerated shift to e-2Ws. Fire accidents weighed on the rate of adoption. Nevertheless, the segment rose steadily,
In 2022, the Indian two-wheeler (2W) industry bore the brunt of muted demand and elevated commodity prices. But what stood out was the increase in the adoption of electric two-wheelers (e-2Ws).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started