EVs pick up pace but ride ahead jerky

Coming to passenger vehicles (PVs), EV adoption is still minuscule here, with the penetration rate in November at about 1%. The charging infrastructure needs to evolve more for electric PVs to gather momentum. The upcoming year would see a decent number of launches here. In view of this, 2023 would give a good insight into how things shape up in the electric PV segment. As EV makers step up their footprint, it is vital for the charging infrastructure to expand. In 2023, all eyes will be on the automakers’ roadmap in the EV segment.