Except for PSUs, there isn’t genuine value in 'value stocks', says PGIM MF's Rav

PGIM India Mutual Fund, the erstwhile DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund has been charting a slow but dogged path to recovery in the past year, since the shock collapse of its former sponsor, DHFL. 2019 saw a flight of assets from its debt schemes, some of which had exposure to DHFL. In the middle of that year PGIM, the joint-venture partner and a large global asset manager acquired sole control of the asset management company from DHFL. Followed by the appointment of HDFC Mutual Fund's Srinivas Rao Ravuri as its CIO Equities. In 2020, some of its equity schemes rose to the top of their category charts, particularly PGIM Diversified Equity Fund and PGIM Midcap Fund managed by Aniruddha Naha, under Ravuri’s direction. They have delivered returns of 37.18% and 49.01% respectively in the past year compared to 22.11% and 26.74% for the S&P BSE 500 and S&P BSE MidCap 150 respectively (as of 21 January). It's international feeder fund, PGIM Global Equity Opportunities Fund has also delivered a strong 68.41% return over the past year, although much of it stems from consumer discretionary and international tech stocks in the underlying scheme that it feeds into. Mint spoke to Ravuri to decode PGIM's equity funds strategy and to understand the soon-to-be-launched Balanced Advantage Fund (BAF).