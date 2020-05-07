Excise duty hikes further cloud outlook for OMCs in an already tough year

The increase in excise duties on petrol and diesel is expected to result in a drop in the marketing margins of state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) including Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd and Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOC). OMCs are likely to absorb the higher taxes.

On Tuesday night, the government raised excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹10-13 per litre. “This would mean a plunge in gross auto fuel marketing margin by 64% ( ₹12.1 per litre) from ₹19 per litre on 5 May to ₹6.9 a litre on 6 May," said analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd in a report on 6 May.

Before the tax hikes, the OMCs were estimated to be clocking substantially high marketing margins. This, analysts say, was helpful to the companies given the decline in volumes due to the covid-19 lockdown and, also, lower refining margins owing to lower demand for petroleum products.

In other words, the only positive factor that was keeping prospects relatively better for OMCs has been impacted now. “The excise duty hike has not only dented OMCs’ FY21 estimated earnings outlook, but may also lead to their de-rating," added the ICICI analysts.

Shares of OMCs fell in the range of 1-5.6% on Wednesday on NSE, with the IOC stock touching a new 52-week trading low. Note that the broader Nifty 50 index increased by nearly 1%.

To be sure, the increase in excise duties was not unexpected. “The excise duty hike though along expected lines could have been taken once demand had fully recovered," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. “So, long volumes continue to be low, OMCs net earnings impact would now be negative. Outlook hence depends on how quickly lockdown is lifted."

India’s petroleum product demand fell 18% year-on-year in March, according to data from Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell. Outlook for April is not rosy as well given the lockdown.

With overall business conditions expected to remain muted, the outlook for OMCs’ stocks is challenging, even though valuations may appear reasonable after the meaningful drop in share prices in 2020.

Meanwhile, higher duties will help shore up government revenues in these crucial times amid the covid-19 pandemic.

Graphic: Satish Kumar/Mint





Barclays Research estimated that the Centre’s revenue benefit from the additional hike in fuel taxes could be as much as ₹1.4 trillion (or 0.67% of gross domestic product, or GDP) on an annual basis. “This is on top of an estimated ₹2.8 trillion already being collected by the central government from fuel tax/cess, which would bring the total contribution to central exchequer from fuel taxes to ₹4.4 trillion (about 2.1% of GDP)," said Barclays’ economists in a note on 6 May. These estimates assume demand for both petrol and diesel will decline 12% in FY21.

