Excited about Tata Sons listing? Temper your expectations

The listing is mandatory only if the company has more than ₹100 crore in assets and also has public funds. Public funds refer to non-promoter funds in the form of debt or equity. Tata Sons’ annual report for FY23 shows that the company holds debt of about ₹20,000 crore. This debt can be paid off easily by selling less than 2% of its 72.4% stake in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, which has a market capitalization of about ₹15 trillion. The other alternative is to transfer the debt and holding in Tata Capital, which is the group’s other NBFC, to a separate entity. With no public funds in the balance sheet, the mandatory listing can be bypassed.