Excited about Wipro’s stock? Beware – it faces challenges galore
Summary
- Global demand uncertainty on discretionary technology spending, combined with the company’s ineffective turnaround efforts, high attrition among top management, and dearth of large deal announcements bode ill for the stock.
Shares of IT services company Wipro Ltd have rallied nearly 20% in the past six months, beating the Nifty IT index. This is surprising, considering Wipro is facing a double-whammy of internal and external issues.