Excited about Wipro’s stock? Beware – it faces challenges galore

“Wipro’s woes in FY23 and FY24 are not limited to BFSI, where it has high consulting exposure. [Other] verticals have also struggled, notably manufacturing, in which its peers have done much better," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities. In the December quarter (Q3FY24), five of the seven reported verticals saw a drop in revenue growth. Among geographies, its performance in Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Africa and Europe was not encouraging. Among other parameters, the falling share of revenues from its top 5 and top 10 pointed to increased revenue pressures.