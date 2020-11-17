Excitement in Dalmia Bharat’s stock is yet to rub on its valuations

Shares of Dalmia Bharat Ltd hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹797.55 on the NSE on Tuesday reacting to its decent September quarter earnings.

Volume growth of 7.4% year-on-year (y-o-y) at 4.8 million tonnes was driven by rural segment and, pick up in infra and low-cost housing projects mainly in the East. In a post earnings conference call, the management said that East India has grown in double digits despite the pandemic while demand in the South started picking-up from the month of September. However, due to the heavy monsoon in the East, the company saw seasonal correction in prices, the management said.

Weak prices weighed on its realisation growth, but tight cost control compensated for it. The management said, its Q2 Ebitda of ₹700 crore is the highest ever on a quarterly basis and could be achieved due to a conscious and continuous containment of both variable and fixed costs. Ebitda denotes earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

But analysts are sceptical of a repeat performance on this front given the rising input costs. Also, some cost benefits are expected to reverse as business situation normalises and volumes recover, analysts add. Note that the management has guided for 10-15% increase in working capital from here on.

Another key takeaway for investors from the management commentary was the company’s focus on de-leveraging. As on March 2020, the company’s gross and net debt stood at ₹5,900 crore and ₹2,800 crore, respectively. In the first half of FY21, the company has repaid debt of ₹750 crore. With that, the company’s net-debt-to-Ebitda has reduced to 0.87 times from 1.34 times in March 2020. The company aims to be net-debt free by FY23.

Apart from debt reduction, analysts also see the company’s increased focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices as a positive given the high carbon footprint of the cement industry. At present, renewable power forms around 7-8% of the company's total power consumption, the management said. The management expects this figure to reach to 35-40% in the next five years and 100% by fiscal year 2030. The company is setting up a 22 megawatt waste heat recovery system which is scheduled to get commissioned by end-FY22.

The sharp rally in the stock clearly indicates that the market is excited about some of the aforementioned positives. However, they are yet to rub-off on valuations. The stock is trading at a one-year forward EV/Ebitda of around 7 times. EV is short for enterprise value. This is lower than some peers such as Ultratech Cement Ltd and ACC Ltd, which are trading at multiples of 14 times and 9 times, respectively.

