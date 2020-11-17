Excitement in Dalmia Bharat’s stock is yet to rub on its valuations

The sharp rally in the stock clearly indicates that the market is excited about some of the aforementioned positives. However, they are yet to rub-off on valuations. The stock is trading at a one-year forward EV/Ebitda of around 7 times. EV is short for enterprise value. This is lower than some peers such as Ultratech Cement Ltd and ACC Ltd, which are trading at multiples of 14 times and 9 times, respectively.