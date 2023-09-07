India Hotels Company checks into growth mode

Here, it helps that the demand supply dynamics are expected to be favourable. “According to various industry estimates, with incremental room supply CAGR expected to range between 5-6% over CY22-26, medium-term demand supply dynamics remain healthy for the Indian hotel sector," said ICICI Securities. IHCL noted that hotel demand grew by 8% in Q1 versus FY20 while room supply increased by only 6.7%.IHCL’s room pipeline is on a solid footing and stood at 11,203 as on 30 June. It opened five new hotels last quarter and aims to open over 20 hotels in FY24.