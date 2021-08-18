Execution challenges lead to a soft Q1 for Sadbhav Engineering

It is facing multiple challenges on ramping up execution towards normalcy as it requires investment in working capital, said analysts at HDFC Securities Ltd. Asset monetization ( ₹1,400 crore), along with arbitration inflows ( ₹350 crore), is expected to yield ₹1,700 crore- ₹1,800 crore over the next 12 months, of which ₹800 crore- ₹900 crore will be utilized for working capital infusion and the balance towards deleveraging added HDFC Securities.