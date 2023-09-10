Exide powers up with lithium-ion biz despite weak revenue outlook

Exide powers up with lithium-ion biz despite weak revenue outlook2 min read 10 Sep 2023, 09:23 PM IST
Exide Industries aims to venture into lithium-ion cell manufacturing to capitalize on the growing shift to electric vehicles. The company has invested ₹100 crore in setting up a plant through its subsidiary. However, the transition to lithium-ion does not offer good revenue visibility in the near term, and competition from other companies entering the segment is a key risk. Nonetheless, the demand for Exide's core business of lead acid batteries remains strong. The stock has risen by 52% in 2023, reflecting investor optimism.
The shift to electric vehicles is gradually picking up pace. For instance, in August, the share of electric two-wheelers stood at 5% versus 4.4% in FY23, according to Vahan data. Exide Industries Ltd aims to capitalize on these opportunities by venturing into lithium-ion cell manufacturing. Investors have given a thumbs up. Exide’s shares have risen by nearly 52% so far in 2023, versus the 9.5% gain in the Nifty 50 index.
